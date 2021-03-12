Entertainment Celebrity Netflix Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray call it...

Netflix Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray call it QUITS!

Breaking up after more than five years together

CALIFORNIA – If you haven’t already heard, Netflix’s Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have called it quits after five and a half years of dating! (And yes… It’s been two years since the reality series was filmed.)

On March 10, the (now-ex) couple shared the unfortunate news on their respective Instagram accounts using a coordinated caption to break the news to fans.

It was obvious that the reality stars had discussed what and how to announce their split as they wrote about the five-and-a-half-year relationship and mutual respect for one another, while mentioning that they’re “working on becoming the best version of ourselves individually”.

They both ended the heartbreaking announcement by thanking everyone for the support and asked for privacy through this period.

While there are fans who ship Mi Li and Gray, there are those who don’t due to their relationship’s toxic nature.

On an episode of Bling Empire, Anna Shay (AKA Billionaire-arms heiress plus the coolest star on the show) surprised Mi Li with a first-class ticket to Paris for some retail therapy (Yes, you read that right!) and Gray went on the trip too.

It wasn’t long after they arrived in the beautiful city of love when Gray lashed out at Mi Li for letting him sleep in from the jet-lag to go shopping with Shay.

…like, excuse us? WHY THO? Mi Li meant well and wanted him to get good rest in their fancy hotel room while she spends some girl-time with Shay…

Well, never mind that now. Onto better (and calmer) things, Mi Li. 

In case you’ve yet to hop on the Bling Empire bandwagon, here’s a short background history about Kelly Mi Li.

Mi Li is a self-made entrepreneur who made it big after losing everything to her ex-husband, who’s one of the biggest cyber scammers in American history.

Despite that, she bounced back better than ever. To date, she runs several business companies. Not to mention, she’s also one of the biggest investors in the tech sector.

