SINGAPORE: A new survey has revealed that nearly half of Singaporeans are ready to take to the skies with air taxi services once they become available.

The survey, conducted by the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), canvassed approximately 1,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents, providing insight into public sentiment toward this futuristic mode of transport.

The findings are promising for proponents of air taxis: nearly 40% of respondents indicated that they would use the service frequently. This highlights a significant potential demand for air taxis, which are poised to revolutionize the way people navigate Singapore’s bustling urban landscape.

The survey also shone a spotlight the excitement surrounding air taxis, with nearly 60% of participants believing that taking an air taxi would be an interesting experience.

Confidence in the technology behind air taxis is another key takeaway from the survey. Half of the respondents expressed trust in the artificial intelligence technology that powers the air taxis, as well as in the engineers responsible for developing this cutting-edge technology. This level of trust is crucial for the successful adoption of air taxis, as it addresses safety and reliability concerns that potential users might have.

Moreover, half of the survey participants believed that air taxi services could effectively assist passengers in their travels, indicating a recognition of the practical benefits that these services could offer. This aligns with Singapore’s broader ambitions to become a central hub for air taxi companies, leveraging its advanced infrastructure and innovative spirit.

The NTU research team behind the survey believes that these findings could be instrumental in helping the air taxi industry achieve a successful launch in Singapore. With a significant portion of the population showing both interest and trust in the technology, air taxi services could soon become a common sight in the city-state’s skies, enhancing urban mobility and solidifying Singapore’s reputation as a leader in technological innovation.

