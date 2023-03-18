Nat Ho reveals scammer who pretends to be his social media manager, says scammers now have new tactics

SINGAPORE: Nat Ho recently shared an IG post revealing a message from a scammer who pretends to be his social media manager. The screenshot was posted as if the scammer was talking to a fan and claimed to be his online Instagram manager.

“I really hate that I have to put annoying (and aesthetically displeasing) s**t like this on my feed, but it looks like the scammers are trying a new tactic,” Nat Ho stated in his post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

To clarify, Nat Ho also mentioned that he only has one manager, Eileen Lim, and everyone else is just a scammer or a poser.

“Currently the only manager I have is @eileenlim8 and anyone else claiming to represent me otherwise is a scammer” he wrote.

He also mentioned that people could reach him via email on his main profile for work-related inquiries.

People expressed their thoughts and experiences in the comments section of the post.

An IG user admitted: “I have several requests from other accounts using your name. Good thing I didn’t accept them all” which Nat Ho replied, “Thankfully! Stay vigilant!”

Other IG users commented: “I received this msg earlier too. I knew it was a scammer. Hate it!” and “Wah… the scammers are getting audacious!”

Another IG user said: “Omg this is really crazy!!” to which Nat Ho replied, “I hate this, it makes my blood boil.”

One more user felt sorry for Nat Ho and remarked: “That’s awful; so sorry this happens to you so often – it’s so scary how scammers try using other peoples names and reach for which these worked so hard for. Reported and blocked this one, crossing my fingers that it’ll get better in the future…”

