Naomi Neo shares her race car experience, but netizens say ‘there’s no footage of her actually driving’ and that she’s a ‘pick me girl’

SINGAPORE: Naomi Neo recently shared her race car experience through her Instagram account. Compiled in one video, Naomi gave snippets of what happened as she drove off with luxurious cars on a huge race track from day to night.

She added a caption at the start of the video, stating that a man had asked, “why aren’t you seated in your man’s car?” Naomi replied: “why do I have to?”

Other commenters have mixed opinions on Naomi’s experience. Fans believed this was a cool experience and called Naomi a cool mom.

One IG user said: “Hottest mom alive” while another stated: “Coolest mother out there”.

Another IG user mentioned: “She living on almost everyone else dream life.”

Despite all of these compliments, there are some who disagreed and left negative comments about Naomi’s post.

An IG user commented that she is a “pick me girl”, which means a woman who acts as if she is different from other women to gain attention from men.

Another IG user remarked: “There’s no footage of her actually driving, so she could have taken video of someone else driving.”

Yet another IG user gave her some advice: “Never wear dri fit shirts to drive on the track. Potentially dangerous in the event of an accident.”

Naomi Neo did not respond to any of the comments posted.

