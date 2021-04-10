Myanmar model Paing Takhon arrested by military

- Advertisement -

Yangon — Popular Burmese model and actor Paing Takhon was detained on April 8 for supporting the anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

The military seized power on February 1 and since then there have been daily protests in the country. It was also reported that 600 civilians have been killed by the authorities and 2,800 people detained.

Thi Thi Lwin, the 24-year-old model’s sister, said that Takhon was arrested when eight army trucks with 50 soldiers appeared at their mother’s home in Yangon.

According to his sister and friend, Takhon’s cellphones were confiscated too. The model has been suffering from malaria and severe depression. Despite being “aware of the consequences”, he was fearless. He wrote on Wednesday: “I haven’t been in good health for many days. I used to pray whenever I worshipped Buddha for good health and to get peace in Myanmar as soon as possible.”

The popular model is being accused of making comments that evoke fear or spread fake news. The law falls under section 505A of the penal code and Takhon may have to serve up to three years in prison. All his socials have been deleted — he does not know by whom.

According to Hype.my, Takhon has been spotted in some protests while also posting images of Aung San Suu Kyi, the pro-democracy icon of Myanmar and also ousted civilian leader. In February the 24-year-old uploaded photos of himself wearing a white tracksuit with a megaphone, hard hat and a white fluffy dog strapped to his chest during a protest. He also wrote, “Help us stop crime against humanity” on Instagram in February.

The Burmese model also made statements against the coup online, “We strongly condemn the military coup. We demand the immediate release of state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, civilian government ministers, and elected members of parliament. We demand to respect 2020 election results and form new civilian government soonest by NLD led parliament.”

The junta is on the lookout for other celebrities who have been speaking in opposition to the coup with about 120 of them wanted for arrest. Photos and names of these celebrities have been placed in state-run media.

Free the artists!! Free Paing Takhon, Win Min Than, Ye Tike, Lu Min, Saw Phoe Khwar, Min Htin KoKo Gyi and Zarganar who used their platform to voice out for the truth. Please pray for their safety and speak out for them. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Apr8Coup pic.twitter.com/ywjoQ9oD3i — May Toe Khine (@maytoekhine) April 8, 2021

Actress May Toe Khine tweeted out, “Free the artists!! Free Paing Takhon, Win Min Than, Ye Tike, Lu Min, Saw Phoe Khwar, Min Htin KoKo Gyi, and Zarganar, who’ve all used their platform to voice out for the truth. Please pray for their safety and speak out for them.”

In Yangon, protesters have placed flowers in shoes to remember the fallen who have fought for the country. The military opened fire on pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and leaving dozens wounded.

