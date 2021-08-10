M’sian singer, Siti Sarah Raisuddin, seven-month pregnant, dies after battling with Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Petaling Jaya — Singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin, pregnant with her fourth child and battling Covid-19, passed away due to virus complications on Monday (Aug 9).

The singer, 37, passed away at 5:13 am on Monday at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre while doctors operated to rescue the baby.

It was reported that the singer succumbed to the disease without having held her son, which she carried for eight months.

Doctors performed a three-hour surgery on Aug 6 to save her son’s life, who was later named Ayash Affan, according to Malaysian newspaper mStar.

The news of her death, marking a great loss to Malaysia’s entertainment industry, was shared by her husband Shahmira Muhamad on Instagram.

“My angel of heaven has gone forever. Please do offer her the Al-Fatihah,” he said in the post.

Ms Siti Sarah was hospitalised on Aug 4, showing symptoms of heavy cough and lack of oxygen levels.

On the same day, she was put in an induced coma, reports noted.

Since Jul 25, Ms Siti Sarah’s entire family had been battling Covid-19 after their domestic helper tested positive for the virus.

Indigital Music, Ms Siti Sarah’s management company, confirmed her death “with sadness and a heavy heart.”

Ms Siti Sarah and Mr Shuib were married in 2011, having three other children, Uwais Alqarni, 10; Dzahira Talita Zahra, 8; and Ariq Matin, 6.

The singer shot to popularity in 2007 after the release of Sandarkan Pada Kenangan where she had a duet with veteran singer Jamal Abdillah. /TISG

