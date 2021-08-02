MRT display indicates that it is headed towards [station_name], netizens have a good laugh

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Netizens had a good laugh after a display in an MRT carriage indicated that the train was headed towards <station_name>.

A member of the public managed to take a video of the strange message on the LED display in the train and shared it with others on Reddit, a popular social news website and forum.

While MRT trains normally display the next stop or destination on the LED displays in the car, some would have felt slightly baffled with this one since it offered little clue as to what the next stop was.

- Advertisement -

According to one of the netizen’s comments, the train was on the circle line. The train was also held up at Caldecott station, leading her to assume that the circle was down that day (Jul 29).

Other netizens soon took to the comment section to shared their opinions about the LED display in the MRT train and the strange message on it.

One netizen joked that the mishap could have been the work of an unsuspecting intern who had inadvertently made a small mistake that others would come to laugh at.

- Advertisement -

Another netizen remarked that they had never seen such a message on an MRT’s LED display in their lives.

Several netizens also pointed out that due to the error, they were able to deduce that SMRT uses HTML as its programming language.

- Advertisement -

A netizen also remarked that the message had a mysterious tone to it and was reminiscent of urban legends in which a passenger who does not alight off the last train will be transported someplace else.

Earlier this Thursday (Jul 29), there was a train fault that led to longer commute times between Caldecott and Kent Ridge stations, which added on around 30 minutes for those who were onboard and affected.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg