Motorcyclist hospitalised after TPE accident, middle-aged female driver assisting in investigation

February 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident occurred on the Tampines Expressway on Friday (14 Feb) involving two cars and a motorcycle. The incident occurred around 6:10 pm, as confirmed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who responded promptly to the scene.

A video posted on the popular Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road shows a man lying on the road while four bystanders assist him. The motorcycle is seen on the side of the road, and the man appears to be receiving aid before emergency services arrive.

SCDF personnel transported the injured motorcyclist, who was conscious at the time, to Changi General Hospital for further medical treatment. Authorities reported the accident on the Tampines Expressway, heading towards the Seletar Expressway.

The Singapore Police Force revealed that the crash involved two cars and a motorcycle. A 47-year-old female driver is cooperating with the police during their investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.

