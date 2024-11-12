SINGAPORE: A recent national survey conducted by the nonprofit Bone Marrow Donor Program (BMDP) has shed light on significant gaps in public knowledge about bone marrow and stem cell donation, with more than half of respondents unaware of how they can save lives through donation.

The inaugural survey, which gathered responses from over 3,000 individuals, highlighted key misconceptions and misunderstandings surrounding bone marrow donation in the United States.

Notably, 67% of adults aged 26 to 44 mistakenly believed that donating bone marrow involves extracting bones.

Furthermore, 70% expressed concerns that the procedure could harm long-term health, while 76% incorrectly thought that only young people are eligible to donate.

The survey also revealed that 44% of respondents cited fear of needles as the primary barrier preventing them from donating bone marrow.

This widespread anxiety may be hindering many people from taking the necessary steps to help save lives through donations, according to the BMDP.

In response to the findings, the report emphasized the importance of community engagement in addressing these knowledge gaps.

It called on individuals, workplaces, the medical community, and government agencies to work together to promote awareness and increase bone marrow donor participation.

The report was unveiled at the Bone Marrow Donor Program’s annual event, which also saw the launch of a new book.

The publication shares the heartfelt stories of bone marrow donors, patients who have successfully recovered, volunteers, partners, and staff members, showcasing the impact of life-saving donations and the individuals behind them.