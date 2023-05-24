Morning Digest, May 24

SONIA CHEW IS FLATTERED TO BE ONE OF THE TOP 3 FEMALE CELEBRITIES MOST POPULAR AMONG CHANGI PRISON INMATES

SINGAPORE: Sonia Chew, one of the three female celebrities most popular among Changi Prison inmates, admitted that she is flattered they like her but shy to talk about it.

In a TikTok video, Joakim Gomez, Sonia Chew’s fellow 987 jock, gave her the good news about her popularity. Apparently, she was in Japan when the news broke.

160 WEST COAST RESIDENTS EVACUATED AFTER CHARGING E-BIKE CATCHES FIRE IN HDB UNIT

SINGAPORE: About 160 residents at Block 511 West Coast Drive evacuated their homes late on Saturday evening (May 20), after an e-bicycle left charging in a bedroom within one unit caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), alerted at about 11.15 pm, swiftly dispatched a team to the scene.

YOUNG LIONS COACH AW TAKING LEAVE OF ABSENCE, UNLEASH THE ROAR TO ENGAGE FANS IN TOWN HALL

SINGAPORE — What is the aftermath of the Singapore national under-22 football team’s disastrous performance at the recent 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia? Was it that they not only failed to win a match, or that they were mauled 7-0 by arch-rivals Malaysia in their final match, but ended the campaign rock-bottom of Group B below ‘minnows’ Laos.

So what’s next for the Young Lions and coach Phillipe Aw? On May 18, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that coach Aw has been granted a ‘leave of absence’ as the head coach of the Young Lions team after ‘intense duty’ at the SEA Games.

VIRAL VIDEO OF RAT AT BAHN MI SHOP IN AMK SPARKS HYGIENE CONCERNS

SINGAPORE: A video capturing a rat running among instant noodle packets in a Vietnamese bahn mi shop in Ang Mo Kio has gone viral, igniting hygiene concerns on social media.

The banh mi store, Banh Mi Saigon, has since responded to the incident by assuring customers that exterminators had inspected the premises and confirmed that the storefront and food preparation areas were unaffected.

HEATWAVE CAUSES FARM FOOD SUPPLY TO DROP BY HEFTY 20%, SPARKING FOOD SECURITY CONCERNS

SINGAPORE: The relentless heatwave in Singapore has dealt a severe blow to local farms, resulting in a significant 20 per cent decline in food supply, according to a Channel 8 news report.

According to the Chinese channel, the scorching temperatures have taken a toll on local farms, leading to the destruction of crops and decimation of livestock production. Farm operators across the country have reported a substantial decrease in output, exacerbating concerns over food security and whether this will lead to a rise in food prices.

