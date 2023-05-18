Morning Digest, May 18

MAID GETS UPSET WHEN EMPLOYER’S CHILD IS RUDE TO HER, “SIR” THREATENS TO BLACKLIST HER WHEN SHE SAYS SHE WANTS TO RETURN HOME

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media after she felt hurt when her employer’s child was rude to her.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both employers and helpers alike, the maid asked others for advice when the child did not listen to her. The maid wrote that when the family went out to eat or for a walk, the child would always ask her to go away and tell her not to join them. She wrote that the kid would also always say that he did not like or love the helper which she always found very hurtful. “There was one moment when he now dared to say it in front of his mother and father but neither of them responded ….. it really hurt me so much,” she wrote.

DISAPPOINTED MCDONALD’S CUSTOMER POSTS PHOTO OF BARELY FULL “LARGE” FRENCH FRIES ORDER

SINGAPORE: A netizen upset at how small his order of French fries was posted a photo of a carton of large fries that appeared to have a lot of room to spare.

“Just received my order from grab and this is the portion of fries I received,” wrote Mr William Tan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday night (May 15). He also tagged the Facebook pages of both McDonald’s and McDonald’s SengKang Rivervale.

SG WOMAN WHO SAID FEAR OF NOT HAVING ROOF OVER THEIR HEADS “FELT LIKE DOOMSDAY” PAYS $2,900 FOR 1BR UNIT, BUT REDDITORS SAY THIS IS ACTUALLY CHEAP

SINGAPORE: Affordable and accessible housing has become a hot-button issue in Singapore, one that Parliament discussed at length at the beginning of the year. With little relief in sight, the issue has gone on to be covered internationally, and a May 16 BBC article tackled the realities of soaring prices for Singaporeans.

The piece quotes Ms Eva Teh, a media freelancer, as being shocked late last year when her landlord proposed a 60 per cent increase in the rent of the flat where she and her husband have lived.

FIVE-ROOM RESALE FLAT IN BEDOK FETCHES $1 MILLION IN LANDMARK TRANSACTION

SINGAPORE: A five-room flat in Bedok has sold for a cool million dollars, setting a new record in the eastern town, amid soaring property prices island-wide.

The 1,130 square feet unit located either on the 10th, 11th or 12th floor of Block 747B, Bedok Reservoir Crescent has become the first five-room flat in Bedok to fetch such a price. This transaction marks a new benchmark for the resale market in the area.

DAS DD AND CHIOU HUEY DID NOT ENTER SHOWBIZ TO GET FAMOUS; THEY SAY IT’S NOT THEIR GOAL

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview with local news site AsiaOne, Das DD and Chiou Huey revealed what being famous means to them. The two actor-hosts for MediaCorp’s newest game show, That Free Money Show, admitted that they did not enter the world of showbiz for fame.

Chiou Huey stated: “At the end of the day, fame, money, and power are not the goal. I think it’s kind of our learning journey or process, but it’s not what we should be focusing on.”

