Morning Digest, May 10

SINGAPORE: China is working on a bilateral visa-free travel arrangement with Singapore after opening its borders.

Reuters quoted a representative of China’s embassy in Singapore as saying, “It is something that citizens of both countries are eagerly awaiting, and is also a shared concern for the leaders of both countries.”

WOMAN GETS TURNED AWAY AFTER LINING UP FROM 4 AM FOR VISA TO CHINA, PAYS TRAVEL AGENT $350 TO EXPEDITE PROCESS

SINGAPORE: Since China opened its doors to travellers again in March, long lines have been forming to apply for a visa at its Visa Centre in Singapore, with some applicants beginning to queue at 3 am or earlier.

One woman, who said in a TikTok video that she needed “a visa to China quite urgently”, got up at 3 o’clock and started queuing shortly after 4 am, only to be told to go home a few hours later.

HERMÈS, CHANEL, DIOR… TIKTOK VIDEO SHOWS ORCHARD ROAD IS TEEMING WITH SHOPPERS TOTING LUXURY BAGS

SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans may feel the economic crunch, but perhaps some may not; looking at all the owners of luxury handbags — spotted on them — while shopping in Orchard Road and even featured in a recent TikTok video.

The TikTok video, uploaded on Apr 28, showed the bags and their owners on Orchard Road, Singapore, and has since gone viral with over 434,100 views! “What Crazy Rich Asians wear?” the caption reads.

S ISWARAN: WE MUST EXPECT LONG-TERM TRAJECTORY FOR COE PRICES TO BE UPWARDS

SINGAPORE: Minister for Transport S Iswaran tackled the hot-button issue of the price of the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) in Parliament on Monday (May 8), addressing the questions MPs had raised about the certificate needed to own and use cars in Singapore.

One of the questions concerned the impact of foreigners on COE prices. Mr Iswaran said the proportion of car COEs obtained by foreigners has remained low and has not changed much over the years. From July 2020 to December 2022, less than 3 per cent of car COEs, on average, were obtained by foreigners.

Read more here...