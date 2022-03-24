Home News Morning Digest, Mar 24

Morning Digest, Mar 24

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published

By Obbana Rajah
Car nearly hits pedestrian in Clementi — but is it really the driver’s fault? You be the judge

Photo: YouTube screengrab/ sgroadvigilante

Several pedestrians were crossing Clementi Road on Thursday at around 10:30 pm and one was very nearly hit by a car.

A video clip on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook and YouTube pages shows that the traffic light at the crossing was green for the cars, meaning that pedestrians should have waited their turn to cross.

Read more here

Passenger allegedly uses racial slur “Melayu babi” against PHV driver

Photo: YouTube screengrab/SGRV

The driver of a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) claims that a would-be passenger hurled racial abuse slurs at him, and asked via social media whether he should seek a lawyer’s advice on the matter.

The incident occurred last Saturday (Mar 19) at Prinsep Street. A video was posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group page, where it’s been viewed over 34,000 times. 

Read more here

Netizens slam NUH’s ‘cold’ response that ‘falls short’ on pregnant woman who lost child after being ‘left unattended’ for 2 hours at A&E

NUH
Facebook screengrab National University Hospital – NUH

Following a public Facebook post by a devastated husband – whose wife suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being left unattended for two hours at the National University Hospital (NUH) – the hospital has now replied. However, netizens were very quick to call out NUH for their “cold” response that “falls short of public expectations”.

Responding to the man’s post on Facebook, NUH wrote:

“NUH is aware of social media posts and reports regarding an incident involving an expectant woman at our Emergency Medicine Department. We are in touch with the family to support them during this difficult time.

Out of respect for the family, we seek the public’s understanding not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Read more here

Man wants wife to quit job and be stay-at-home mum to mind their son as ‘she really isn’t earning much’

A couple poses for photographs at the top of a Hanoi rooftop restaurant in Hanoi on November 21, 2021. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

A man who wants his wife to quit her job so she can stay home and take care of their son got into an argument with her because she threatened to not have another child.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the husband wrote: “I always thought it will be best for a parent to stay at home and take care of the house, so that there will be someone to properly supervise the child and ensure proper upbringing, especially if we have another child next time”.

Read more here

