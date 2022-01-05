Morning Digest, Jan 5

Hunchbacked elderly man seen clearing plates despite tray-return rule already being implemented
Singapore — A photo of an elderly man hunched over yet still clearing plates at a hawker centre made its way around the internet on Monday (Jan 3).
The photo was posted in a Facebook group titled ‘Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore’, where the netizen who shared the image asked: “Has the problem solved with law enforcing Return your own Tray”.
Netizens advise woman how to chase after her $90K she lent to a man she met on dating app
Singapore — Many have turned to the NUSWhispers Facebook page to seek advice when they want to remain anonymous.
While most people write about their love life or family problems, on Jan 2, a woman wrote a post asking how she can get back a considerable amount of money borrowed from her by a man.
3 men arrested after New Year’s Day brawl, fight video gone viral on FB
Singapore — A brawl that erupted on Clive Street in Little India on New Year’s Day resulted in the arrest of three men.
One man was reportedly injured in the fight, which occurred at around 11.30 pm.
An almost one-and-a-half-minute video clip of the brawl was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, where it has gone viral, viewed almost 230,000 times.
Customer receives fried chicken 3 hours late & looks partly eaten on New Year’s Eve
Singapore — A customer who ordered fried chicken for their New Year’s Eve feast was shocked to discover that the meal looked like it was partly eaten.
The disappointed customer took to the community page Complaint Singapore to share their experience.
“A very suay New Year’s Eve,” wrote the customer, explaining they had ordered a bundle of a six- and eight-piece set from Max’s All About Chicken on Dec 31.
