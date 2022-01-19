Morning Digest, Jan 19

Aloysius Pang’s final movie to feature Xu Bin and Damien Teo, with K-Pop singer Bae Jin-young making his film debut
Singapore — It will be bittersweet, but Aloysius Pang’s legion of fans will have the opportunity to see him onscreen once again this year when his last movie will be released.
Pang, who died almost three years ago during a military training accident in New Zealand, had already begun shooting the movie in Thailand at the time of his death.
High Court orders OCBC to disclose certain bank statements related to €1.9 billion Wirecard scandal
Singapore — The scandal surrounding fintech company Wirecard is one of the biggest in recent history, with the company filing for insolvency in 2020 after €1.9 billion (SGD2.9 billion) went missing, and its CEO was terminated and arrested.
Wirecard’s Singapore office was raided by the police in Feb 2019 after several whistleblower articles were published in the Financial Times (FT) containing allegations of accounting malpractices.
Man allegedly molests two women at Toa Payoh MRT station
Singapore — Two women were allegedly molested by a man “within a span of a few minutes” at Toa Payoh MRT station, leading to his prompt arrest after a police report was made.
The police said on Monday (Jan 17) that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at the train station.
