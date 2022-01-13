Morning Digest, Jan 13

Paul Tambyah, Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman & Secretary-General
The party also announced that it has two new members in its Central Executive Committee: Ms Min Cheong-Subramaniam and Mr Naresh Subramaniam.
Singapore — The top leadership of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is staying the same for the time being, with both Prof Paul Tambyah and Dr Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman and Secretary-General respectively.
This was announced on SDP’s Facebook page on Monday (Jan 10), following SDP’s most recent conference over the weekend.
Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyfriend’s “close female bff” he buys S$1000 gifts for
Singapore — Yet another worried girlfriend about her boyfriend’s “close female bff” wrote in to popular confessions page NUSWhispers asking others for advice on her situation.
This girlfriend wrote that she had been with her boyfriend for more than a year and was discussing marriage with him. However, she added that something (or rather someone) was bothering her.
‘Money can’t buy class’ — Netizens condemn Bentley driver who tried to run down school security officer
A video of the officer, 62, trying to stop the car from entering the school for not having a valid car label, circulated on social media on Tuesday (Jan 11).
Kaypoh kitty makes purrfect moves to explore claw machine
Singapore – Curiosity hasn’t killed this clever cat. It led this feline to explore a claw machine from Clementi, showing mere mortals that it had found a much easier route to the soft toys they craved to claw out of the gaming machine.
“Kaypoh fur baby exploring the claw machine…no fur baby is hurt in this ‘magic’,” reported netizen Ant Adamania last Monday, in the Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats.
Tan Chuan-Jin refuses to allow Leong Mun Wai to ask his question in Parliament, says ‘if you have no response, you can sit down’, Pritam steps in to help
Singapore — NCMP Leong Mun Wai of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) had a Point of order called upon him in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11) when Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin told him to sit down and not ask his final question.
In parliamentary procedure, a point of order occurs when someone draws attention to a rules violation in a meeting of a deliberative assembly.
