Morning Digest, Jan 13

Singapore — The top leadership of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is staying the same for the time being, with both Prof Paul Tambyah and Dr Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP’s Chairman and Secretary-General respectively.

This was announced on SDP’s Facebook page on Monday (Jan 10), following SDP’s most recent conference over the weekend.

The party also announced that it has two new members in its Central Executive Committee: Ms Min Cheong-Subramaniam and Mr Naresh Subramaniam.

- Advertisement 1-

Read more here.

Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyfriend’s “close female bff” he buys S$1000 gifts for

Photo: YouTube screengrab, for illustrative purposes only