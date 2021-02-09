“More time now for FB.” Humour, well-wishes, greet Ho Ching’s resignation from Temasek

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Temasek Holdings announced on Tuesday morning (Feb 9) that Madam Ho Ching, its Chief Executive Officer and the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is stepping down this October.

She will be replaced by Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, who will keep his current position as Chief Executive Officer of Temasek International (TI), the firm’s investment arm.

The news of Mdm Ho’s resignation elicited many responses online, as she is a highly popular, if sometimes somewhat polarising, figure.

There was a wide range of reactions to the news—from well-wishes to gentle digs at Mdm Ho’s social media presence to speculation about what she wants to do in the future.

Many thanked her for her years at Temasek and wished her happiness for her “golden years”.

Since Mdm Ho is known to be extremely prolific on Facebook, several netizens teased her about having more time now for even more posts or becoming a social media influencer.

One poster wondered if Facebook itself could handle an even greater deluge of posts from Mdm Ho once she retires.

Others speculated about what she’ll do in the future, wondering if she would seek election to Parliament, or make a bid for the presidency. Or perhaps even become Singapore’s first woman Prime Minister.

Some commented that her salary, which has never been disclosed, will forever remain “a mystery.”

Some commenters lauded her for the gains Temasek has made.

Some mentioned the free masks that Temasek has given away during the pandemic.

One netizen wrote that Mdm Ho’s resignation is a good development for both her and the Prime Minister.

/TISG

