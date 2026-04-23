More folks are telling a tale of hardship under Malaysia’s fuel subsidy plan

Criticism is mounting against the Madani government in Malaysia on its decision to reduce the quota for the subsidised RON95 fuel.

The internet is abuzz every day with comments from netizens urging the government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to reinstate the 300-litre quota.

The government reduced the quota to 200 litres as a result of the war against Iran.

If it’s any indication of the sentiment on the ground in Malaysia, netizens are complaining that 200 litres is not sufficient for many.

In an article in a Malay-language portal, the story of a Malaysian individual is exposed as an example of why the quota for subsidised fuel should not be reduced.

The article says that since the government reduced the BUDI95 (monthly usage) starting April 1, the burden on the individual in the story has become heavier.

While for an office worker, fuel consumption is not high, and there is always a surplus every month, for some, once they reach the 20th of a month, they run out of quota.

They are then forced to borrow the ID from friends or acquaintances to keep going.

In response to the article, Facebook users are now pleading for the government to reinstate the 300 litres, mainly for the B40 group.

Malaysia’s economic landscape is divided into three groups: the A20, M40 and B40 (Bottom 40%). The last category represents the lowest-earning 40% of households in the country.

They are the ones who are apparently making more noise and claiming that they are suffering from the high prices of non-subsidised fuel.

One user on Facebook, Razeman Jrt said:

“As a user and Malaysian citizen, my life has also been slightly affected. Before this, we supported the 300-litre subsidy. But because I always commute every week — one-way 200 km going, 200 km returning, a total of 400 km — I live in one place and travel back every week.

“Two hundred litres is really not enough. That’s not even counting when I need to go for other matters to different districts or states — I really have to check my budget first.

“My car’s fuel tank, one full tank, equals 45 liters. Filling RON95, for example, filling RM50 gives 25 liters. If I fill RM50 twice, that’s already 100 liters.

“In one month with 3 or 4 weeks, 200 litres is definitely not enough.”

However, the Malaysian government has determined that a 200-litre monthly quota for subsidised RON95 petrol under the BUDI95 program is sufficient for the vast majority of citizens, reducing it from 300 litres effective April 1, 2026.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that data analysis shows the average consumption of BUDI95 recipients is around 100 litres per month, with nearly 90% of users consuming less than 200 litres.

There has been no change in policy by the government after the announcement that the tanker Ocean Thunder, chartered by a Petronas subsidiary, arrived in Malaysia on April 18, 2026, carrying 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil from Basrah.

This ensures stable fuel supplies for the country until June 2026. This vessel, which passed through the Strait of Hormuz, is part of a broader, secure network designed to maintain national fuel availability.

But the debate is not going to die out as long as there are loopholes in the system, while some users are apparently punished by the quotas imposed.