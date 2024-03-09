International

Mitch McConnell endorsing Trump for 2024 presidential race in big u-turn

March 9, 2024
In a twist of political dynamics, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, known for his critical stance against former President Donald Trump, just did a complete U-turn as he threw his weight behind Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024.

McConnell’s endorsement came in the wake of Nikki Haley suspending her campaign, stating, “It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States.”

Why the ‘U-turn’?

Acknowledging their past collaborations during Trump’s presidency, McConnell highlighted their achievements, including tax reforms and reshaping the federal judiciary, emphasizing the importance of a unified front to challenge the policies of the Biden administration.

When questioned about his endorsement during a press conference, McConnell referred to his prior commitment to support Trump if he were the Republican nominee again.

Behind the scenes, advisers close to both Trump and McConnell have been in discussions for six weeks, aiming not only for an endorsement but also to strategize a cohesive approach to secure Republican victories, particularly in the upcoming Senate elections.

Party unity

Despite their strained relationship, marked by public criticisms and personal attacks, McConnell’s backing underscores the imperative of party unity as the GOP gears up for the general election.

McConnel expressed anticipation for the chance to prioritize a “sustained offensive” under a Trump presidency and shift away from defensive measures against the policies pursued by the Biden administration

Trump, now the lone major contender within the Republican ranks, is emphasizing the need for solidarity within the party as he transitions into the campaign’s next phase.

With McConnell‘s pivotal support and his determination to reclaim the Senate, the political landscape seems poised for further twists and turns as the 2024 race unfolds.

As Lord Palmerston (John Henry Temple) of Great Britain once said: In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.

San Francisco deemed no longer “progressive” by liberals after 60% of locals voted for more power to the police 

