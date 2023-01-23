“Miss Singapore” screams out SG neighbourhood names in Miss Universe style, netizens burst into laughter and ask for more!

SINGAPORE — It’s become a thing in the Miss Universe pageant where candidates say their names and shouts out the country they represent during the ‘Meet the Delegates’ section. Parody videos inevitably followed. TikTokers Hidayah Sajuna and Samantha Tanyifen have posted hilarious Miss Universe Singapore editions.

Ms Tanyifen’s video from Jan 17, for example, has been viewed almost half a million times. In it, she shouts, “TampinNEEEES… YiSHUUUN…,” and croaks out the word “Bedoook!” The finale to her video is her screaming out “TengAAAAAAAAHH,” to a comedic effect.

Ms Sauna, meanwhile, takes on “Woodlands”, “Orchard”, and “Jurong East,” among others, in her first video.

In her second, it takes her at least six seconds to sing out she’s representing “Bukit Panja-a-a-a-a-ang” and maybe just one to growl “Bedok.”

Both videos have been viewed over 100,000 times. Commenters were all praises for the women’s efforts.

“I’m from Yishun and I’m so proud of you for showcasing the true Yishun spirit!” wrote one netizen.

Many noticed Ms Tanyifen’s gown choices also had special symbolism.

“ded.. lim chu kang dressed for wake,” wrote another.

Another asked, “where be my woodlands representative?” Ms Tanyifen gamely (and funnily) answered many of the comments.

Netizens, including Ms Tanyifen, showed much love for Ms Sajuna’s outfits.

Others clamoured for her to do part 3.

