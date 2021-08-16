Miriam Yeung’s husband shares what moves him about their 12-year marriage

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It has been reported recently that Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung, 47 and her husband, Real Ting, 42, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple did an interview with a magazine to commemorate the occasion and they shared about their relationship. Yeung shared that she is glad and fulfilled that they are a family of three, describing it as a gift from God. Their son Torres is now nine.

Ting said what moves him the most about their relationship is that “she still sleeps next to me”. Not surprisingly, his response elicited a shy smile from the usually uninhibited Yeung. Yeung then went on to amp up the sweetness by saying that she and her husband regard each other as the “final puzzle piece” in their lives.

“I am someone who’s very spontaneous. I’ve always been jumping from planet to planet all around the universe, and he’s someone who can pull me back to earth,” she said.

Then, when asked to share one thing they’ll like to do if they were to swap bodies for a day, Yeung and Ting took the opportunity to tease each other.

According to 8days.sg, Yeung laughed that she’d like to “drink iced coffee” as Ting has never drunk ice coffee before. When Ting didn’t know what to say, Yeung chimed in to add that he should “visit the TCM doctor”.

“I want her to visit all the doctors that she should visit ‘cos I want her to recuperate and rest her body,” he said.

Born on February 3, 1974, Miriam Yeung is a Hong Kong actress and singer. Before entering the entertainment business, Yeung was a registered nurse at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. She studied at the Holy Family Canossian College in Kowloon. She began her career as a singer and actress after coming third in the TVB 14th annual New Talent Singing Awards competition in 1995. In 2012, Yeung won the Best Actress Award at the 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards for Love in the Buff. In 2005, she was elected one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Hong Kong./TISGFollow us on Social Media

