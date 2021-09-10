Mina deleted her Instagram

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Former AOA member Mina has deleted her Instagram account. The singer spoke up on Instagram once again on Sep 9 following the latest update on the controversy between her and her alleged bully Jimin.

Dispatch recently revealed a long transcript of text messages between former AOA members and Jimin as previously reported. Mina alleged that Jimin bullied her for her 10 years with the girl group.

According to Allkpop, she also shared her own response to the report. In Mina’s latest Instagram post, the singer explained the texts between her mother and former boyfriend Yoo once again and revealed that she will be deleting her Instagram account.

- Advertisement -

Her Instagram post is as follows:

“I can’t post, so I’ll tell you this and delete my Instagram tomorrow. Firstly, I checked the photos and videos claimed by Yoo as well as the level of severity.

It only showed my condition. There were no other words, and that text was all. There were no threats. There was no threat of suicide.

My actions and remarks went too far regardless of my harsh feelings after withdrawing from [AOA]. However, I want to release voice and video, not transcripts. But the video, I don’t think anyone has it, right?

- Advertisement -

There were so many edited parts in the transcript, and I promised to forgive everything with a sincere apology. However, it didn’t seem like a sincere apology from my point of view, and the 10 years were too long and painful for me.

After that, my actions, including texts, were more violent because I was so vengeful that I wanted to pay back with the same. The remarks and actions that I shouldn’t have done went too far.

I also hurt many people. I’m sorry, but now I’m not tied to the past. I’m going to close my social media for the time being. If I have a chance, I hope that we’ll have another space to talk again.” /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg