“Mighty Khor” memes abound after lightning strikes manhole at Bukit Batok

"No wonder her party logo is lightning," captioned SGAG.

Facebook photo from SGAG

Singapore — After an exploding manhole at Bukit Batok took many by surprise on Tuesday morning (Aug 24), it did not take too long for clever Singaporeans to turn images of Dr into memes wherein ’s dressed like, you guessed it, the Mighty .

The explosion, where thankfully no one was injured, was caused by a bolt of lightning hitting the road during a downpour.

It occurred at around 8:40 am at the entrance of a park opposite Block 439B, causing bricks, as well as the cover of the manhole, to fly all around.

A man named Gabriel Tan was driving on the road just a few metres away from where the lightning bolt struck, and the footage caught by his dashcam circulated around quickly.

Dr Khor, Member of Parliament for , as well as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry for and the Environment and the Ministry for Transport, went to the scene of the explosion quickly, writing in a Facebook post that residents had been shaken by the blast.

She posted photos of the site of the explosion.

Dr Khor had been photographed at the scene, and netizens had letting their imaginations take over.

One meme showed the MP with Thor’s hammer in hand and helmet on her head.

SGAG captioned it with “No wonder her party logo is lightning.”

In another photo from SGAG, Dr Khor is seen in the superhero Norse God costume instead of her dainty pink dress.

One photo showed Dr Khor with lighting emanating from her person.

And, in true internet-style, the memes kept on coming.

When one commenter wrote that the photos seemed tampered with, SGAG replied with heavy sarcasm.

/TISG

