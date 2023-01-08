Michelle Chia and Addy Lee speak up about Pornsak’s ‘untrue and baseless’ sentiments to Mdada

SINGAPORE – Michelle Chia and Addy Lee, the co-founders of the live streaming company Mdada, released a response regarding Pornsak’s sentiments about the company alongside his resignation.

Pornsak was the former director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mdada.

Last Jan 1, 2022, Pornsak posted on Instagram the news that he left Mdada and wishes to start the new year pursuing new goals and becoming an ‘ideal live-streamer’.

More so, in an interview with AsiaOne, Pornsak mentioned that his resignation has to do with the ‘generation gap’ between Michelle Chia (47) and Addy Lee (51). He is 40 years old.

Pornsak added that they also have different points of views in terms of governing the company.

However, this sentiment shocked Mdada. The company stated that the former member did not state all these matters when he passed his resignation last Oct 25, 2022.

“On the contrary, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given to him in Mdada,” was stated in the statement posted by the company on its Instagram account last Jan 6, 2023.

Furthermore, it questioned the ‘generation gap’ that was imposed by Pornsak.

“Pornsak is himself 41 years of age come 14 January, 2023, and Michelle, 47, and Addy, 51. The age differences, however minor, would have been known to Pornsak when he started his collaboration with Michelle and Addy,” it mentioned.

Mdada was ‘deeply concerned’ with how Pornsak made suggestions as well about the company – implying that it is not trustworthy with customer purchases or it lacks corporate governance. Mdada replied by saying these suggestions are ‘untrue and baseless’.

The company reiterated that the execution of Mdada’s operations – managing orders, reaching customer expectations and good corporate governance – was matters under Pornsak’s former responsibilities as CEO.

It is truly disappointing for Mdada’s co-founders that Pornsak opted to disclose sentiments publicly.

“This episode has not only affected Mdada’s reputation and value, but also hurt Michelle, Addy and all employees… Only Pornsak will be able to explain why he decided to do so.” it said.

