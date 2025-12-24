Metalverse: New metal music festival coming soon in Malaysia, featuring Miss May I, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Blessthefall, A Skylit Drive and more!

MALAYSIA: A new heavy metal festival is officially entering the regional live-music calendar, and it is doing so with intent. Metalverse Music Festival 2026, Malaysia’s first large-scale international metal festival, has been announced for April 30 and May 1 next year, promising two nights of high-energy performances at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza.

According to a report by Malay Mail, the inaugural edition will feature six international acts, with four names already confirmed: American metalcore band Miss May I, emo-rock mainstays The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, post-hardcore outfit A Skylit Drive, and metalcore veterans Blessthefall. More acts, particularly local performers, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

For Singaporean metal fans, Metalverse positions Kuala Lumpur as a convenient new destination on the heavy music circuit.

A focused lineup with global appeal

The early lineup is mostly made up of well-known international acts with large fan bases throughout Southeast Asia.

Miss May I is from Ohio and is recognised for its violent metalcore sound and constant touring. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus adds a different but complementary edge to the mix. Their emo-rock discography is led by the multi-platinum single “Face Down,” which still strikes a chord with millennials.

California-based A Skylit Drive adds post-hardcore depth to the bill, while Blessthefall arrives fresh from the release of their comeback album Return to Form, which dropped in September.

The organiser has also confirmed that the international lineup is locked in, while local acts will be unveiled closer to the event.

Why Metalverse, and why now?

Speaking to Malay Mail, Vox Nation Live founder and festival organiser Shawn Chang said the goal was to introduce something Malaysia has not seen before.

“We already have a pop-indie based festival, which is Good Vibes Festival, and… they are amazing, and I really hope they can continue,” he said.

“Which is why we’ve settled for a metal festival instead – especially seeing that Malaysia has never had a metal festival featuring top international lineups before,” he added.

Chang added that Metalverse is designed to complement, rather than compete with, existing festivals by serving a community that has long been underrepresented at the large-festival level.

Local acts and regional strategy

Beyond international headliners, Chang said local performers will play a meaningful role in shaping the festival’s identity. He explained that the selection will not be limited strictly to metal bands, allowing audiences to experience a broader spectrum of Malaysia’s alternative music scene.

He also acknowledged that the Metalverse lineup shares similarities with Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival 2026, which marks its 10th anniversary next May. This, he said, influenced the decision to book artists who are not appearing at Hammersonic, giving Metalverse its own character while still appealing to regional metal audiences.

A long-term vision for Southeast Asia

Chang told Malay Mail that Metalverse is intended to become an annual event, drawing Malaysian fans and metalheads from across the region. For Singaporeans, the appeal is a short trip, a strong international lineup, and a venue located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s entertainment district.

Metalverse Music Festival 2026 is shaping up to be more than a one-off experiment. If executed well, it could mark a meaningful shift in how heavy music festivals are staged and supported in Malaysia—and offer regional fans another reason to mark their calendars early.

