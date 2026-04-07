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Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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Business
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Meta prepares fresh wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

Meta is proceeding with yet another round of layoffs in its strategic pivot toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the elimination of over 200 roles in Silicon Valley.

Reports indicate the small-scale cuts could lead to a much larger wave of layoffs in the future. The current cuts will impact Meta’s sales and recruiting teams as well as its Reality Labs hardware division.

Meta has recently revealed its plans to focus on generative AI projects, a push that has resulted in streamlining roles.

In the meantime, the company is investing billions into its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Livemint says regulatory filings with California’s Employment Development Department show as many as 24 positions will be cut at Meta’s Burlingame office.

The company is also set to hand out pink slips to around 74 employees at its Sunnyvale location.

Fox Business says some of the employees affected by this wave of layoffs will be offered jobs within Meta.

“Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they’re in the best position to achieve their goals,” a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying by the channel.

“Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted,” the spokesperson added.

In November 2022, the company laid off 11,000 employees, or around 13% of its workforce, only to announce another 10,000 job cuts four months later.

Nevertheless, the Meta layoffs are creating ripples well beyond Silicon Valley, with reports saying the cuts can potentially influence hiring trends and economic stability in other industries.

The company projected it will spend up to $135 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, including those related to AI.

Earlier in March, Reuters reported that Meta was planning sweeping layoffs that could affect at least 20% of the company to offset the high cost of AI infrastructure.

Latest filings show that it employed nearly 79,000 people as of December 31.

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