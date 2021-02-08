mco-takeaway:-damansara-uptown’s-potaboy-satisfies-snack-cravings-with-their-crunchy-taiwanese-sweet-potato-balls

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA, Feb. 8 — I’m often at Damansara Uptown and I would spy this Tiffany blue food truck parked there.

As there’s always a queue of people, all socially distanced, waiting for their food, it got me curious. A quick search online showed they were selling Taiwanese sweet potato balls.

Since it’s all freshly prepared on the spot, you have to be patient and wait in line to ensure you get it piping hot.

One day, I finally got in line to try it for myself. They sell the sweet potato balls in a packet where you get 10 pieces for RM5.

These puffy sweet potato balls aren’t the ones we used to get at Petaling Street. Those were basically made with mashed sweet potatoes, hence they were dense and pretty substantial. This version sold by Potaboy is hollow with a crunchier bite.

From what I understand, they fry a mixture of mashed sweet potatoes and sweet potato flour together. They use a special tool to squeeze out the air from the sweet potato balls which makes it hollow.

If you’re near enough to the truck, you can see how they prepare your snack as you’ll see the sweet potato balls expand as the air is taken out by the tool.

Once you get your snack, eat it quickly. They give you bamboo sticks to ensure you won’t burn your fingers. Bite into it and you will find the outside is crunchy while inside is soft. There’s a natural sweetness to these sweet potato balls.

In fact, the texture is quite addictive; I easily polished off two packets within a few minutes. A big plus point is these snacks didn’t have any oily residue on them.

Follow their Facebook page for updates on their opening hours and location. For instance, they shifted from their old location next to Public Bank Berhad which made many people question if they were still operating.

They also have outlets at Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang and Pandan Perdana, Ampang.

Potaboy food truck, next to Standard Chartered Bank, Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11am to 9pm or when food finishes. Closed on Monday. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/potaboy.sweetpotatoball

