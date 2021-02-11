Mayday to hold an online concert on CNY eve

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese rock group Mayday is giving their fans a treat as they will be holding an online concert this Chinese New Year Eve. According to Ashin, the group’s lead vocalist, the concert will be aired via YouTube at 10.30pm. “Let us make an appointment to reunite and welcome the new year together,” said Ashin in the post.

Last month, Mayday announced the postponement of its five-day Mayday Fly to 2021 concert in Taichung starting from February 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ashin apologised for the postponements and explained that it was for the safety of everyone.

The tour was exceptionally meaningful as the band had not toured in Taiwan since 2004, as reported in Malay Mail. As a gesture of gratitude to frontliners, the band and company B’in Music had given out 6,000 free tickets to medical staff in Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan.

- Advertisement -

Mayday is a Taiwanese band that debuted in 1999 with five members, Monster (leader, lead guitar), Ashin (vocal), Stone (rhythm guitar), Masa (bass) and Kuan-you (drums).

Formerly called So Band, they came to be known as Mayday in 1997, with the name originating from Masa’s online nickname. Mayday won the Golden Melody Award for Best Musical Group, an award given by the Taiwanese Ministry of Culture, in 2001, 2004, 2009 and 2012.

Mayday evolved from So Band which was formed by Ashin, Monster and the first drummer Chien You-ta in 1995 while they were studying in The Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University. They were later joined by Masa and Stone, who were attending the same school.

After graduation, the members went to different universities but continued to perform in pubs and eateries. They were also actively involved in promoting the growing rock music trend in Taiwan. In 1997, the band registered to perform at the Formoz Festival under the moniker Mayday. Mayday is greatly influenced by The Beatles, believing that rock had the power to change the world, and spread ideals of love and peace through their songs.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: