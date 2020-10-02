Mark Lee is nominated for Best Actor in Golden Horse Awards

- Advertisement -

Mark Lee, a local actor and comedian is in the running for Best Actor for the 57th Golden Horse Awards. The annual awards show will be held in Taipei, Taiwan on November 21, 2020. Lee has been nominated for his role as a drag queen in mm2 Entertainment’s production titled Number 1.

Lee will be up against four other actors from the region, namely:

Liu Kuan-ting in “My Missing Valentine“

Austin Lin in “i WEiRDO“

Mo Tzu-yi in “Dear Tenant“

Lam Ka-tung in “Hand Rolled Cigarette“

According to a 2018 report by Lianhe Zaobao, Lee’s character in the film is a general manager who has been retrenched by a multinational company. Lee’s character had to work at a nightclub where he is forced to perform in drag to support his family. Lee had to wear dresses, makeup, wig and heels for the film’s many extravagant dance scenes. Upon hearing the good news, Lee took to Instagram to thank everyone on the evening of September 30.

“Thank you everyone!!!

I have yet to get over the news!

I am already very happy to be nominated!

Thank you to the panel at Golden Horse for the affirmation!

#BestActorAward”

Born on October 16 1968 as Mark Lee Kok Huang, Mark Lee is a Singaporean comedian, actor, TV host and film director.

Lee is famous for, amongst others, playing the title role in Singapore’s Mediacorp Channel 5 television sitcom Police & Thief as Lee Tok Kong, Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd as guest appearance Lee Kok Peng from season 5 until season 7 and in Mediacorp Channel 8 long series television drama Holland V as Su Hao.

He also gained recognition for his work with Jack Neo and Henry Thia in films such as Money No Enough and Liang Po Po: The Movie and long-running comedy variety programme Comedy Nite. He made his directorial debut in the comedy horror film The Ghosts Must Be Crazy.

Along with long-time colleague Christopher Lee, Mark Lee was awarded the coveted All Time Favourite Artiste award in the Star Awards 2010 and became the first host-cum-comedian to win the award as the previous winners were predominantly thespians. As such he will no longer be in the run for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes awards in future Star Awards.