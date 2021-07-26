Man with his mask down, alleged also coughed on MRT, netizen shares photo

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public saw a man with his mask down to his chin and cough while unmasked when she was on board the MRT.

She posted about the man in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to speak up about his behaviour.

In the photograph that she shared, a man could be seen sitting in an MRT train. While he did have a mask on, the mask was pulled below his chin, rendering it quite useless.

The train appeared to be on the East-West Line (green line) and was heading towards the East.

In her caption, she writes that the man’s behaviour was irresponsible and that he coughed without his mask on.

Rather than approaching the man, the member of the public simply decided to move to another cabin instead, she explained in a comment.

A netizen warned that if want to approach the errant individual to ask him to wear his mask properly, it would be best to do it with the support of other passengers, citing strength in numbers would deter the errant individual from starting an argument.

Meanwhile, another netizen said that this sort of incident should be brought up and reported to the relevant authorities.

Another netizen mentioned that they had seen other people act in a similar manner, with some pulling down their masks when they sneeze.

Members of the public can be issued a fine if they fail to wear a mask without a reasonable excuse. Benjamin Glynn, a 39-year old British national, was charged in court with multiple offences on 2 Jul, one of which being failing to wear a mask in public.

Similarly, 53-year-old Phoon Chiu Yoke, commonly dubbed as the infamous MBS ‘badge lady’, was handed a total of 21 charges on 6 Jul and 10 of which were for failing to wear a mask when outside.

