Man who assaulted Filipina at Lucky Plaza to be charged on April 22

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday (April 21) that a man who had been caught on video in February assaulting a woman at Lucky Plaza will be charged for suspected involvement in voluntarily causing hurt and mischief.

The incident occurred on Feb 8, and clips were widely shared on social media. The Police said that on Feb 11, they received a report concerning the assault of a 33-year-old woman, who suffered injuries to various parts of her body and experienced bodily pain after she was reportedly hit and kicked by the man, 47, who is said to have also damaged her personal property when the incident occurred.

The preliminary investigations carried out by the Police have shown that the man and woman knew each other and that the man had previously assaulted the woman on March 30, 2025. After consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Police issued a 12-month conditional warning to the man on May 8, 2025, for voluntarily causing hurt and mischief.

“As the man breached this conditional warning by allegedly committing additional offences against the same victim during the recent incident on 8 February 2026, he will be charged in court on 22 April 2026 with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code 1871 and two counts of mischief under Section 426 of the Penal Code 1871 in respect of the 2025 incident and the recent incident on 8 February 2026,” the Police said.

If he is found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for as long as three years, be made to pay a fine of as much as S$5000, or both.

For mischief, meanwhile, the man could be jailed for up to two years, be made to pay a fine, or both.

“The Police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence and will take firm action towards those who blatantly disregard the law,” SPF added.

The incident

Videos of a man hurting the woman went viral quickly, as it was witnessed by many. They showed a tall, burly man following a much smaller woman and becoming increasingly violent toward her, to the point of the man kicking the woman so forcefully that both of them fell. He got up immediately and tried to kick her again, though he seemed to have missed. He kicked her again despite the woman still being on the ground, clutching her hip and crying out in pain.

Fortunately, others rushed to help the woman, and a man who was as big as the attacker stood in front of the bald man, which finally caused him to stop hitting her.

Shortly afterwards, the victim was identified as a Filipino overseas worker. Hans Cacdac, the Secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers, called the incident an “assault, physical assault. It’s a crime anywhere in the world, especially in Singapore. We are looking into it and filing the necessary legal actions.” /TISG

Read also: Woman in Lucky Plaza assault identified as Filipino worker, Philippines to take legal actions