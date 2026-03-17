// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Man tosses soil from a high-rise buildings over noisy construction, sparked heated discussion online

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: In a fit of losing his control over loud construction noise, a male student threw soil from a high-rise building. The man recorded his actions and posted it on social media, which sparked heated discussions among netizens.

As reported by 8world, the man is seen in a video on Instagram grabbing a handful of soil from a flowerpot and throwing it into the construction area below. The post has an accompanying text stating: “Making such a loud noise at this time.”

Two workers, believed to be foreigners, were working on the site at the time of the incident, and one of them was hit and immediately looked up to investigate where it came from.

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the subject matter. One netizen declared: “The person behind the camera think it’s funny? That is unacceptable.”

Another netizen, who is a migrant worker as well, commented: “Migrant workers like me come thousands of kilometers away from home to support our families. We work under the hot sun and heavy rain. Seeing someone throw sand at a worker who was just doing his job with proper permission breaks my heart. Please respect migrant workers.”

“This is high-rise littering which is a punishable offence and the fact that the litter actually landed on someone should make it even more serious !!,” another remarked.

See also  Traffic Police field day: officers join Deepavali motorcycle rounding to do their duty

One more netizen said that the workers are just working based on the instructions given to them.

With this, a local migrant worker support organization admitted that any mistreatment of foreign workers is unacceptable, and that all foreign workers should be respected. The organization stated: “We hope that the relevant authorities will take action against the dangerous person in the video who disregards the safety and well-being of migrant workers.”

Furthermore, the organization is identifying the migrant workers affected and is doing their best to provide necessary assistance to them.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Law

Singapore Courts warn of variant telling victims to transfer money via Whatsapp to avoid legal action

Singapore Courts (SG Courts) has been alerted to a scam involving fraudulent "Court Orders" that instruct victims to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action.
Featured News

‘The whole city is running on the same daily script’: Local asks anyone else feel like Singapore is an NPC city sometimes

SINGAPORE: Whenever people talk about the “top cities in Asia,” Singapore is usually one of the first places that pops up. It is known as the garden city and a land of opportunity, a safe and high...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore Courts warn of variant telling victims to transfer money via Whatsapp to avoid legal action

Singapore Courts (SG Courts) has been alerted to a scam involving fraudulent "Court Orders" that instruct victims to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action.

‘The whole city is running on the same daily script’: Local asks anyone else feel like Singapore is an NPC city sometimes

SINGAPORE: Whenever people talk about the “top cities in Asia,” Singapore is usually one of the first places that pops up. It is known as the garden city and a land of opportunity, a safe and high...

Private bus operators struggle to survive due to the ‘worst oil price increase’ happening, small- and medium-sized business may not survive more than six...

The situation in the Middle East has caused oil prices to soar. Private bus operators and association leaders interviewed pointed out that if the situation continues to deteriorate and existing con...

Gen Z discussion: Does prioritising work-life balance hurt careers?

A quick search online can easily show you the downsides of having no work-life balance. But does prioritising it actually hurt someone’s career?

Business

‘The whole city is running on the same daily script’: Local asks anyone else feel like Singapore is an NPC city sometimes

SINGAPORE: Whenever people talk about the “top cities in Asia,” Singapore is usually one of the first places that pops up. It is known as the garden city and a land of opportunity, a safe and high...

32 y/o worker says he’s ‘sick and tired’ of SMEs after failing probation, suspects boss didn’t confirm him because his S$4.75k salary was considered...

SINGAPORE: After being told he didn’t pass his six-month probation, a 32-year-old worker expressed on social media that he’s had enough of working for small and medium enterprises.

Gen Z discussion: Does prioritising work-life balance hurt careers?

A quick search online can easily show you the downsides of having no work-life balance. But does prioritising it actually hurt someone’s career?

‘Once it’s time to leave, I’m leaving,’ a Gen Z IT technician says after the ‘keep grinding culture’ didn’t benefit him

A Gen Z IT technician said the “keep grinding culture” only made him “go psycho” and didn’t benefit him at all

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //