Man tosses soil from a high-rise buildings over noisy construction, sparked heated discussion online

SINGAPORE: In a fit of losing his control over loud construction noise, a male student threw soil from a high-rise building. The man recorded his actions and posted it on social media, which sparked heated discussions among netizens.

As reported by 8world, the man is seen in a video on Instagram grabbing a handful of soil from a flowerpot and throwing it into the construction area below. The post has an accompanying text stating: “Making such a loud noise at this time.”

Two workers, believed to be foreigners, were working on the site at the time of the incident, and one of them was hit and immediately looked up to investigate where it came from.

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the subject matter. One netizen declared: “The person behind the camera think it’s funny? That is unacceptable.”

Another netizen, who is a migrant worker as well, commented: “Migrant workers like me come thousands of kilometers away from home to support our families. We work under the hot sun and heavy rain. Seeing someone throw sand at a worker who was just doing his job with proper permission breaks my heart. Please respect migrant workers.”



“This is high-rise littering which is a punishable offence and the fact that the litter actually landed on someone should make it even more serious !!,” another remarked.

One more netizen said that the workers are just working based on the instructions given to them.

With this, a local migrant worker support organization admitted that any mistreatment of foreign workers is unacceptable, and that all foreign workers should be respected. The organization stated: “We hope that the relevant authorities will take action against the dangerous person in the video who disregards the safety and well-being of migrant workers.”

Furthermore, the organization is identifying the migrant workers affected and is doing their best to provide necessary assistance to them.

