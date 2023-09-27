Man spent so much on his girlfriend he became broke

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking for advice because she found herself feeling lost in her relationship. She was in a relationship with a guy for two years but said that they fought a lot throughout. “not sure if it’s me or him, or we are just incompatible”, the woman wrote in an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers.

She also said that he did something “terribly wrong” in his past, which she could not look past. And this, she added, caused her to be very emotional when it came to many things. Additionally, the woman added that her boyfriend also made terrible decisions “especially financially and it has been stressing me out regardless it isn’t my money”.

Because of his poor management of finances, she said that she considered their future rather bleak. The woman wrote that they would even fight over how much he spends on her. Despite her telling him that she did not want him to spend so much on her, he would pamper her a lot and spend a lot on her. She said she was uncomfortable with him doing so, especially if he did not have the money.

“The thought of breaking up keeps surfacing. Not because he’s broke or whatever but because I felt that I am the reason for his downfall. Is breaking up at this moment a great choice?” the woman wrote in her post, asking other netizens for advice.

Those who commented on her post unanimously advised her to leave the man. One netizen even gave her an analogy: “Sounds like you’re riding in a luxury comfortable car. Real leather, plushy seats, in-car champagne. But that car is speeding down the highway at 200km/hr. It’s also on fire. Get out before you’re dead”.

Others advised similar things: “hmm when you ask question like that it means you already have the intention, the answer is right in front of you. Ask yourself would you want to be in this relationship in 5 years time? not forgetting youth is something you can’t get back, and do you want to waste your youth away ?”

A third netizen also told her directly: “Leave. There are more when children are involved. You will eventually find him a liability and you don’t want a man child in life. You need a partner and strive together, even though you both are broke, but working together regardless how tough, it is worthed it. 2yrs is nothing. Just break”.

Last year, another woman who had vastly different finances from her boyfriend asked if the both of them could sustain a relationship. The 29-year-old woman wrote in an anonymous post on confessions page SGWhispers that she had just started a relationship with her 33-year-old boyfriend. She added that they had been dating for about half a year, and though she knows where he works, she doesn’t really know what exactly her boyfriend does for a living.

In her post, the woman wrote: “Whenever we go out on dates, we will always go to those atas restaurants. The prices are insane! Spending $1000/pax a night on dinner is crazy to me, but it seems like a norm to him”. She referred to herself as a “normal office worker earning about 3k/4k a month” and said that she could not imagine spending that kind of money. The woman wrote that even when her boyfriend asked to go somewhere cheap, it would “still cost at least $100 for both of us”.