Man rains blows and kicks on another commuter on the MRT, others look on in shock

Singapore – A viral video of a man kicking and punching another commuter on the MRT was widely circulated on Sunday (May 23).

In the clip, a man dressed in black – who was later identified as a 40-year-old – could be seen violently kicking and punching another commuter who lay on the floor trying to shield himself.

It was later found out that the victim was a 24-year-old man.

In the 14-second clip that was circulated, a woman could be seen leaving the cabin, as an elderly gentleman nearby watched the violent scene.

According to the police, they were alerted to a case of an assault on an MRT train at 10:13 am on May 23.

The incident had happened in the vicinity of 60 Bukit Timah Road.

Upon receiving a call, police officers from the Public Transport Security Command were dispatched to render assistance.

However, the persons involved were no longer at the scene.

Following investigations, the police found that a 40-year-old man and a 24-year-old man had a dispute while they were on the train.

The dispute escalated and the older man had allegedly assaulted the younger man as a result.

Investigations are ongoing.

That very day, the 40-year-old was identified and arrested for public nuisance.

The man will also be investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

In response to media queries, SBS’ Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Tammy Tan said that an SBS staff onboard had immediately proceeded to the relevant cabin when he was alerted to the commotion.

The staff saw the victim alone and asked if he needed medical assistance.

However, the young man declined any assistance and said that the aggressor had already alighted.

He also insisted he was fine and proceeded with his journey.

