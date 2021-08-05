Man not wearing mask wrongly turns into motorcyclist’s lane, then uses weapons from his car to threaten the latter

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 39-year-old man was arrested for rash acts and criminal intimidation on Tuesday (Aug 3), after he threatened a motorcyclist with a weapon from his car.

The man got into a dispute with two motorcyclists at Bedok North road after, while turning, he encroached into their lane and almost collided with them.

In videos circulating on social media on Monday (Aug 2), a red car can be seen turning into the area near Block 185 Bedok North Road. The driver made a wide turn and cut into the mototcyclists’ lane.

According to footage that looked to be from the motorcyclists’ camera, the driver came very close to one of them.

In the video, one of the motorcyclists could then be seen gesturing to the driver and complaining that the driver did not turn into his own lane. The driver then stopped the car and got out to confront the motorcyclist.

In the video, most of the exchange between the driver and motorcyclist is unclear, except for when the driver could be heard repeatedly asking the motorcyclist if he stayed nearby in a threatening manner.

The driver was also seen not wearing a mask as he came very close to the motorcyclist to threaten him. When another motorcyclist came to try to diffuse the situation, the driver could be seen walking back to his car to take items to be used as weapons.

TISG understands that the driver took fishing tools from his car. A woman who was there, purportedly the driver’s wife, attempted to stop him from going to the motorcyclists with the tools.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the driver will be investigated for the failure to wear a mask when he was not in his ordinary place of residence, which is a breach of Regulation 3A(1) of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

