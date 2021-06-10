Man not wearing a mask shouts at foreign workers claiming they ‘purposely disturb the residents’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man hurled vulgarities at foreign workers, walking past them while they were doing some work at the void deck of an HDB block. He claimed they were disturbing residents.

The man was not wearing a mask in the video, posted on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Wednesday (Jun 9).

While it is unclear when the video was taken, the man could be heard shouting at the workers, claiming they “purposely disturb the residents”.

He then asked them, “You want try me or not?” as he walked by.

The man also told them: “F**k off lah you all people, you shuddup lah!”

When the foreign workers tried to explain their presence to him by saying, “You no see?” he responded by saying: “f**k off lah, pui!”

The video was shared on the Singapore Incidents page by one Kelvin Heng.

