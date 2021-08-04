Man gets $10K gaming PC setup delivered to hotel room where he serves SHN

- Advertisement -

Singapore — This year’s award for Most Extra Quarantine Server may just go to a man who had his $10,000 gaming computer delivered to his hotel for the two weeks he is required to isolate himself.

While the rest of us mortals have had to content ourselves with Netflix, quarantine workouts, and maybe an actual book or two, a man named Mr Vignesh went next level and is spending his two weeks serving his Stay Home Notice accompanied by a new gaming PC he bought a while back from Aftershock PC but has not yet been able to try out to his heart’s content because he’s been away.

The company posted on its Facebook account last Sunday (Aug 1) that it assisted one of its customers “with his custom watercooled ULTRACORE along with his gaming peripherals.”

Aftershock PC added that it’s “the first of a kind that we’ve seen and definitely the ultimate hotel gaming setup.”

Its post was entitled “HOW TO SPEND YOUR TIME IN QUARANTINE,” and featured four truly awesome photos of “Vicky’s” SHN hotel set-up.

“Serving a 14-day hotel SHN can get pretty dull but certainly not for this customer,” Aftershock PC wrote, later thanking Mr Vignesh for doing his part “to keep Singapore safe Vicky,” and adding “we hope the PC keeps you occupied in quarantine.”

According to mustsharenews, that while the PC and its peripherals had originally been delivered to Mr Vignesh’s home, they brought it to his hotel.

The whole set-up costs $10,000 but should deliver this gamer from the unmitigated tedium of staying in a small room for 336 hours.

Commenters on Aftershock PC seemed very impressed indeed.

/TISG

