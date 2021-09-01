Man drowns after accepting online dare to swim across Singapore River before end of ‘7th month’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man who said yes to a challenge posed to him online to swim across the Singapore River, unfortunately, ended up losing his life.

The 45-year-old man, Kathirasan, who went by Raysan Ace on Facebook, is said to have accepted the dare from Chiongsters SG, a group on Facebook.

On the evening of Aug 22, Raysan Ace posted screenshots of the challenge on his Facebook account, part of which read, “Now we dare you bas**** faker you swim boat qauy (sic) river and back before 230 morning before seventh month finish sept 6.”

He wrote, “I TAKE THE DARE!,” adding, “I will find you all after I finish it.”

Raysan Ace attempted to swim across the Singapore River on Aug 27, the beginning of which he posted on a now-deleted Facebook livestream.

He was seen taking off his shirt and was heard saying, “Hi, this is Raysan Ace, and I am doing the 2:30 am swim across and back Boat Quay river during the Chinese ghost seventh month.”

“Please do not try this if you are not an expert swimmer, I am not,” he added.

The person recording the swim lost sight of him after around four minutes.

Unfortunately, Raysan Ace drowned in the attempt.

According to AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue assistance at around 1:45 pm on Aug 27, near 20A Circular Road.

However, when they got there, he was nowhere to be found.

But the following day, a body was retrieved from the river around 60 metres from the shore.

The police told AsiaOne that they are carrying out investigations into the incident, but that they do not suspect foul play.

On Aug 30, a netizen going by Bro MC Zee posted about Raysan Ace’s death on the Paranormal EncounterSG Facebook page, calling it “a sad day” because of their friend’s death.

/TISG

