Man complains that after having a child, his wife only showers once every two days, wears the same clothes and cut her hair short

A man took to social media complaining that his wife became a different person after getting married, and changed even more after they had their first child.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that after marriage, his wife stopped dressing up nicely, even wearing the same t-shirt and jeans all the time.

“When she got pregnant, she stopped putting on any makeup. Now after having our kid, she only showers once every 2 days. Her reason is that she’s tired. Things turned from bad to worse. Recently she did not shower for a week. She also cut her hair short, so she looks like a tomboy now and has gained a lot of weight from when we first met”, he wrote.

He added that the way she talks has also changed, where she became a very negative person who either complained about life or was constantly shouting at their child. ”

“To be honest, I am not very handsome. I know I have no right to expect my wife to look like a model. But the truth is SHE HAS BECOME A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT PERSON and I feel cheated. I try to find reasons to continue feeling attracted to her but I struggle every day.

I feel love for the mother of my child, but not attraction”, the man wrote. When he conferred with his female friends, they told him that his wife had changed because he could not “afford the standard of living that will allow her to upkeep her ‘looks’ and ‘youth’. It’s normal for a woman like her to turn “auntie” in my situation. Perhaps they are right, maybe if I could afford a maid and she could stop working and get help with our kid, then she could look like one of those rich guy’s sugar babies”, the man wrote. In less than a day his post drew over 145 reactions and almost 200 comments. Netizens said that she was a reflection of him as a husband and asked him what he was doing to help his wife’s situation. Here’s what they said:

