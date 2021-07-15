Man caught on camera not wearing a mask and shouting at foreign workers: “You enter my country is wrong, you know? Illegal”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a video circulated on social media, a man who was not wearing a mask was seen shouting at foreign workers, telling them: “We don’t like you”.

In the 30-second-long clip, the man who was clad in an orange t-shirt was seen at Block 68 in Toa Payoh.

He could be heard telling the men: “My country. My country, understand? We don’t like you”.

“Go, go, go far far away”, he said.

“You enter my country is wrong, you know? Illegal”, he said.

“This government also illegal. Will get you out”, he added.

The man then insisted that the workers take his photo and upload it to Facebook to “let all Singaporean know”.

According to the words superimposed onto the video, it was taken on Monday (Jul 12), at about 4.30 pm. It also read: “Uncle why shout at random work permit men?”

Netizens were not happy with the man’s comments, with many scolding him for his bad behaviour.

If convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

And if convicted of harassment, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000. /TISG

