Home News Man caught on camera not wearing a mask and shouting at foreign...

Man caught on camera not wearing a mask and shouting at foreign workers: “You enter my country is wrong, you know? Illegal”

If convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, he can be jailed for up to and fined up to $10,000.

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a video circulated on social , a man who was not wearing a mask was seen shouting at foreign workers, telling them: “We don’t like you”.

In the 30-second-long clip, the man who was clad in an orange t-shirt was seen at Block 68 in Toa Payoh.

He could heard telling the men: “My country. My country, understand? We don’t like you”.

“Go, go, go far far away”, he said.

- Advertisement -

“You enter my country is wrong, you know? Illegal”, he said.

“This government also illegal. Will get you out”, he added.

The man then insisted that the workers take his photo and upload to to “let all Singaporean know”.

- Advertisement -

According to the words superimposed onto the video, it was taken on Monday (Jul 12), at about 4.30 pm. It also read: “Uncle why shout at random work permit men?”

Netizens were not happy with the man’s comments, with many scolding him for his bad behaviour.

If convicted of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

- Advertisement -

And if convicted of , he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of being a public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Featured News

What are our politicians doing one year after GE 2020?

Singapore — The General Elections 2020 was held on Friday, Jul 10, to elect 93 members to the Parliament of Singapore across 31 constituencies. We take a quick look across the different parties to see what they have been doing this...
View Post
Featured News

“Owner rejected your race”: SGH nurse allegedly denied flat rental for being Indian

The family owning the unit has reached out to TISG to clarify the matter: Hi, I'm the daughter of the owner of the flat mentioned in this article and wish to clarify the issue: My mother is in her 80's and communicates mainly...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent