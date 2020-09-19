Man accuses CGH of negligence and mishandling his late mother

- Advertisement -

A man took to social media asking Changi General Hospital questions about the treatment, and ultimate death of his mother.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 16), Mr Khamsheena Syed Ali wrote that his mother’s care at CGH started in July this year. He said that she was referred there by Tampines Polyclinic, and was diagnosed with Acute Kidney Injury.

He alleged that doctors were not sure what his mother’s diagnosis was since she was unable to eat for days. Eventually, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

“The doctor then said to continue with palliative chemo. Whereby a stent will be placed in mom’s esophagus. To help mom eat soft food & drink water. Previously mom was on feeding tube but due to some internal bleeding it had to be removed. Mom was then sent for 5 cycles of radiation to help with the bleeding.

The doctor then mention the timeline which ranged from 6mths to a year – the stent surgery”.

Subsequently, his mother was discharged from the hospital.

Because his mother continued to have back pain, she was re-admitted to CGH, yet, he wrote, “during mom 2nd admission, her surgeon Doctor June Lee wasn’t informed after 9 days”.

On the 8th of September, he recounted that an ambulance had to be called for his mother because of her deteriorating condition.

When she was admitted to CGH, he said that “Doctors came and told me that they are trying to stabilise mom BP, also mom blood count was low reading at 6.2, fever and infection. He added that his mother was warded and seemed to be in a stable condition that day.

He wrote that a nurse came in and even told the family that “the specialist will come by tmr to check on your mom”.

He added that he was taken aback when her condition suddenly deteriorated that night, which led to her passing.

“There was no explanation to how mom’s condition suddenly deteriorate so fast within minutes. We were there the whole night with mom. Whom was fighting til the very end”, he wrote.

“Where’s the professionalism? Have they gave up on mom? Its been only 2 months, whereas Doctor June Lee gave mom 6 months to 1 year? We want answers. We only bring this up to social media now after mom 7 days passing on. WE WANT ANSWERS FROM Changi General Hospital (CGH) AND Ministry of Health, Singapore!” he wrote.

In response to TISG’s queries, CAG responded: “We are aware of a Facebook post circulating online and have reached out to the family. The hospital takes patient-related matters seriously and is currently investigating the feedback. In respect of patient confidentiality, we will be updating the family privately”.

TISG has reached out to both Mr Khamsheena for comment and clarification. /TISG