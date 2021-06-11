MAMAMOO’s Wheein is leaving RBW Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Wheein, a member of South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, has been trending all over social media after it was rumoured that she will be leaving her agency, RBW Entertainment. South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that Wheein had decided to part ways with her agency following the end of her contract. Wheein will continue to promote the music as a member of MAMAMOO and will also participate in the group’s activities following a series of discussions with the company although she has decided to leave RBW.

If you are not aware, the group recently dropped their 11th mini album, WAW, along with the title track Where Are We Now. RBW has stated that nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the Watercolour singer’s contract status, as reported Hype.my.

“No decision has been officially made yet regarding Wheein’s contract renewals. It is still under final discussion. We will officially announce the result when a decision is made,” a rep told Newsen. In June 2014, MAMAMOO debuted and this is their seventh year as a group. Solar and Moonbyul renewed their contracts with RBW in January this year while Hwasa renewed her contract in March.

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW (formerly WA Entertainment) in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single Mr Ambiguous on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognised for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

The group name MAMAMOO sounds like a baby’s babble. For the group, it has come to mean approaching instinctively and primitively like a baby.

Prior to their official debut, MAMAMOO collaborated with several artists. Their first collaboration titled "Don't Be Happy" with Bumkey was released on January 8, 2014. A second collaboration with K.Will titled "Peppermint Chocolate" featuring Wheesung was released on February 11, 2014. "Peppermint Chocolate" debuted at number 11 on the Gaon Digital Chart in its first week. On May 30, 2014, MAMAMOO released a collaboration single called "HeeHeeHaHeHo" with rap duo Geeks.

