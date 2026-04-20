Malaysians criticise Minister of Transport for repeated problems plaguing KLIA

MALAYSIA: Just a few days ago, a baggage handling system failure at KLIA Terminal 1 caused delays of two to four hours for arriving passengers . Transport Minister Anthony Loke ordered an emergency review of airport protocols, while the Civil Aviation Authority investigates Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad’s accountability for the disruption.

KLIA has faced repeated issues during the Minister’s tenure. The most notable was the aerotrain, which broke down despite an RM456 million (S$146 million) restoration. Last year, a leaking roof at the airport also sparked debates, adding to concerns regarding the reliability of Malaysia’s flagship airport.

Social media users expressed disappointment but little surprise over KLIA’s latest disruption. Terminal 1, rebranded for premium and long‑haul travel, has faced repeated issues compared to Terminal 2, the low‑cost carrier hub. Notably, the budget terminal has experienced significantly fewer problems.

On X, one listed KLIA’s troubles under Transport Minister Anthony Loke, including the latest baggage carousel breakdown. The user questioned what concrete steps the Minister intends to take to resolve the recurring problems and restore confidence in Malaysia’s main international gateway.

Another criticised KLIA’s management rather than the Minister. He mentioned that systematic breakdowns in airport facilities show that it has been maintained poorly. The user asks if the airport’s management is accountable, but not responsible for the situation.

One more person highlighted the irony of Malaysia’s Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative coinciding with repeated airport failures. He noted that during a major tourism push, KLIA’s breakdowns undermine credibility. Imagine a tourist enduring a 14‑hour flight only to face an additional four‑hour wait for luggage

The Malaysian opposition party , Perikatan Nasional (PN), said the KLIA baggage disruption reflects deeper systemic weaknesses in Malaysia’s transport infrastructure. Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan stressed repeated failures across airports and rail lines, demanding accountability, stronger maintenance standards, and comprehensive reforms to restore public confidence.

KLIA is showing its age. Officially opened in June 1998, the airport is now nearly 28 years old. Unlike Changi Airport, which undergoes constant refurbishments, KLIA has not seen a major overhaul since its inauguration.