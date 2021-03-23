Malaysian rapper Namewee turns himself in to assist in police investigation into his film ‘Babi’

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — On March 22, controversial Malaysian Namewee surrendered himself to the police. In a Facebook post, Namewee (his real name Wee Meng Chee) announced that he surrendered himself to the Dang Wangi police station after completing his seven days’ quarantine.

“Good morning Kuala Lumpur, completed my quarantine,” he wrote.

“Had a good meal at a kopitiam just now and now surrendering myself at the police station. Wish me well.”

Namewee said that this was the eighth time he took the initiative to cooperate with the police in an investigation as a musician and filmmaker.

“I have never tried to run even though I know I am just a normal citizen and I am not strong enough to fight the huge suppression from this country.”

“But one thing I know I am Malaysian, I love Malaysia, and I hope Malaysia loves me too.”

Malay Mail Online reported that the filmmaker also said that if there were no updates from him on his social media before the day ends, it means that he had been detained. In December, Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) lodged a police report against the film Babi for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah, Seniman’s secretary-general, was quoted as saying that based on the footage he watched, he felt that Babi had elements of racism despite claims that it was based on a true story. The film received nominations at four international film festivals. Babi was nominated for Best Director and Best Actor in the Toronto International Film Festival. It was also nominated at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, and the Golden Horse Award.

Born on May 6, 1983, Wee Meng Chee is a Malaysian Chinese hip-hop recording artist, composer, filmmaker and actor who is widely known by his stage name Namewee, a bilingual pun on his first name, which sounds like the Mandarin term for name.

Wee gained popularity after releasing a controversial song titled Negarakuku, a remake of the national anthem of Malaysia, Negaraku. The word kuku resembles the male reproductive organ in the Chinese Hokkien dialect. In the weeks following the song's release, it drew criticism from Malaysian society. Despite the controversy surrounding Negarakuku, Wee released his first, self-titled EP, Namewee, in Malaysia on 3 September 2007. The album was completed in May and does not contain Negarakuku.

