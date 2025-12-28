Malaysian Chinese bomb-maker nabbed with IEDs after blast in car park had a makeshift bomb making unit

MALAYSIA: A 62-year-old man suspected of manufacturing dozens of improvised explosive devices has been remanded for seven days following his arrest in connection with a blast in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

The suspect, identified as Yeoh Hock Sun, also known as Ayang, was detained in a weakened and injured state near Mantin on Dec 27 after a public tip-off.

He had been on the run since an early-morning explosion on Dec 22 in the Desa Palma apartment parking area, believed to have occurred while he was handling a device inside a Proton Wira car.

Police searches uncovered 31 IEDs in his rented shophouse, which appeared to serve as a makeshift laboratory, along with components including timers, sensors, nails, iron balls, blade pieces, isopropyl alcohol, sulphur and carbon.

All devices were safely destroyed by the bomb disposal unit, with tests revealing a potential blast radius of 20 metres and fragments travelling up to 30 metres. Additional suspected explosives were found on his person during arrest.

Investigators believe Yeoh, from Kelantan with a background in chemistry and possibly pharmaceutical work, acted alone and possesses specialised knowledge in explosives. He has a prior criminal record for threats.

Local traders described him as an unremarkable regular customer who bought everyday items without arousing suspicion.

The remand order, issued on Dec 28 at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, where he remains under treatment, runs until Jan 3. The case falls under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances Act and Penal Code provisions for mischief by explosion.

Authorities continue to probe potential motives, with no links to organised groups indicated so far.