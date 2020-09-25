Malaysian actor Jehan Miskin and wife expecting first child

- Advertisement -

After being married for eight years, Malaysian actor Jehan Miskin and his wife will be welcoming the birth of their baby next year. The Qaisy & Laila actor who is married to South Korean Julie Camelia Rhee went on Instagram to break the happy news yesterday (Sep 23). The happy couple posted an image of the ultrasound scan and captioned it with the hashtag #rmcobaby. In an Instagram post, Julie admitted that she and Jehan were not expecting to be parents.

“Just when I thought my life in Malaysia is pretty amazing with my other half, something I have never imagined came into our little world, turned everything upside down and just like that, we’re going to be parents,” she wrote.

“Everything feels new again.

“I can already imagine it will be exciting, embarrassingly silly and awkwardly funny all together.”

The actor’s announcement garnered over 8,000 likes along with messages of congratulations on the couple’s next chapter in life. Jehan and Julie met at a gym in the city centre and tied the knot in May 2013 at Carcosa Seri Negara after dating for several years.

Born on December 4, 1979, Jehan Miskin is a Malaysian actor, model and TV host. Since debuting his career in a Winston Kickboxer commercial in 2001, the Penang-born actor was involved in four TV commercials and a print ad. In 2003, the actor appeared in the drama 3R. He then starred in the telemovie Dengan Nama Cinta as the lead actor in the same year.

Jehan was part of 20 different TV series such as Gila-Gila Pengantin, Manjalara and Inspirion. In 2005, he acted in Qaisy & Laila which was filmed in Afganistan. The popular actor is also known for hosting the Malaysian version of the popular TV show So You Think You Can Dance.