Malaysia’s Transport Minister gives cash aid to widow whose husband died after going to buy textbook for their son

KUALA LUMPUR: Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, visited the widow of a man killed in a horrific traffic accident on Sunday (March 29), handing her a personal cash gift to help alleviate some of the burden the family is going through.

Mr Loke was accompanied by Road Transport Department Director General Aedy Fadly Ramli during the March 30 visit to the widow of 33-year-old Amirul Hafiz Omar, Nor Nadia Abdul Majid.

Mr Anirul had been en route to Klang, Selangor, to buy a textbook for their oldest son when his motorcycle was struck by a Honda City driven by Saktygaanapathy Ravichandran, who was arrested on the scene and later tested positive for both alcohol and drugs. He had overtaken at least three vehicles and is said to have been driving on the opposite lane when his car struck Mr Anirul’s bike. The father of three, who had been employed as a warehouse worker, was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a Facebook post, Mr Loke wrote, “No ringgit value can replace the loss of a loved one, especially for a wife who now has to continue life without a husband by her side.

I deeply understand the sorrow being felt, and express my deepest sympathy and solidarity with the deceased’s family at this difficult moment. May the deceased’s family be given strength and fortitude to go through this trial.”

On April 1, Mr Saktygaanapathy, a 28-year-old who works as an assistant in a laboratory, was charged with murder. He could be sentenced to death, or be given a 30 to 40-year jail sentence plus 12 strokes of the cane. Mr Saktygaanapathy has pleaded guilty to having consumed drugs, and the case will be elevated to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Mr Anirul’s widow, who came for the hearing, is planning to sue Mr Saktygaanapathy for 1 million ringgit (S$319,000). She told the media that a prison sentence would not be enough, that “a heavy punishment” is necessary, and that she has to fight for justice for their three children.

Ms Nor Nadia, who had part-time work as a delivery rider, has moved from Shah Alam in Selangor back to her kampong in Perak. She said that her husband had wanted this, since they had no family members in Shah Alam. Her family in Taiping will help take care of the children, who are between the ages of two and nine, while she steps up to support the family.

A state trust announced that it would support the two older children with a monthly allowance of RM120 (S$38) while they are in primary school. When they get to secondary school, this amount will increase to RM150 (S$48). /TISG

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