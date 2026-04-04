// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, April 5, 2026
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Malaysia’s Transport Minister gives cash aid to widow whose husband died after going to buy textbook for their son

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

KUALA LUMPUR: Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, visited the widow of a man killed in a horrific traffic accident on Sunday (March 29), handing her a personal cash gift to help alleviate some of the burden the family is going through.

Mr Loke was accompanied by Road Transport Department Director General Aedy Fadly Ramli during the March 30 visit to the widow of 33-year-old Amirul Hafiz Omar, Nor Nadia Abdul Majid.

Mr Anirul had been en route to Klang, Selangor, to buy a textbook for their oldest son when his motorcycle was struck by a Honda City driven by Saktygaanapathy Ravichandran, who was arrested on the scene and later tested positive for both alcohol and drugs. He had overtaken at least three vehicles and is said to have been driving on the opposite lane when his car struck Mr Anirul’s bike. The father of three, who had been employed as a warehouse worker, was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a Facebook post, Mr Loke wrote, “No ringgit value can replace the loss of a loved one, especially for a wife who now has to continue life without a husband by her side.

I deeply understand the sorrow being felt, and express my deepest sympathy and solidarity with the deceased’s family at this difficult moment. May the deceased’s family be given strength and fortitude to go through this trial.”

On April 1, Mr Saktygaanapathy, a 28-year-old who works as an assistant in a laboratory, was charged with murder. He could be sentenced to death, or be given a 30 to 40-year jail sentence plus 12 strokes of the cane. Mr Saktygaanapathy has pleaded guilty to having consumed drugs, and the case will be elevated to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Mr Anirul’s widow, who came for the hearing, is planning to sue Mr Saktygaanapathy for 1 million ringgit (S$319,000). She told the media that a prison sentence would not be enough, that “a heavy punishment” is necessary, and that she has to fight for justice for their three children.

Ms Nor Nadia, who had part-time work as a delivery rider, has moved from Shah Alam in Selangor back to her kampong in Perak. She said that her husband had wanted this, since they had no family members in Shah Alam. Her family in Taiping will help take care of the children, who are between the ages of two and nine, while she steps up to support the family.

A state trust announced that it would support the two older children with a monthly allowance of RM120 (S$38) while they are in primary school. When they get to secondary school, this amount will increase to RM150 (S$48). /TISG

Read also: Motorcycle crushed under Causeway Link bus in Second Link accident

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Laid off by email – while Oracle keeps hiring. What’s going on?

Getting rid of dead wood or is it becos of expected increase in costs becos of Iran war? Tech companies are rationalising their strategies.
Business

Rising petrol costs drive Malaysia’s shift towards EVs

Rising oil prices from the Middle East conflict are driving growth in Malaysia’s EV market, as consumers shift away from expensive fuel and government policies support local adoption.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Laid off by email – while Oracle keeps hiring. What’s going on?

Getting rid of dead wood or is it becos of expected increase in costs becos of Iran war? Tech companies are rationalising their strategies.

‘Everything went up but my pay’: Singaporeans feel the squeeze as prices rise

Responses to ST report: ‘Price of everything is increasing’: Daily life in Singapore takes hit from Iran war Netizens on Reddit and FB express dismay

WP disciplinary panel completes probe into Pritam Singh after High Court ruling

"The Disciplinary Panel concerning Mr Pritam Singh has completed its investigations and will be presenting its finalised report and recommendations to the Central Executive Committee in April. The ...

Preparation guide for better relationship with helpers in Singapore

From planning costs to empowering daily habits, this guide shows how employers can build a stable, respectful working relationship with their maids at home

Business

Rising petrol costs drive Malaysia’s shift towards EVs

Rising oil prices from the Middle East conflict are driving growth in Malaysia’s EV market, as consumers shift away from expensive fuel and government policies support local adoption.

‘They’re 10x better’: NUS student shares struggle as ‘average’ peers outperform them at internships

SINGAPORE: Years of academic excellence may look like a clear pathway to career success, but one university student has found that strong grades do not always translate beyond the classroom. In a...

Singapore remains top destination for millionaires in Asia despite drop in inflows

In 2024, after SG opened post-pandemic, 3,500 HNWIs were predicted to migrate to Singapore. The number decreased to 1500 last year, but the city-state remains popular among the ultra-rich, especial...

Malaysia monitors economic pressures as costs affect jobs and industries

Malaysia is in “crisis mode,” says Anthony Loke, as the conflict drives costs up and slows hiring. This matters because jobs are becoming less stable, forcing Malaysians to adapt and find new ways ...

Singapore Politics

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

PSP urges more support as fuel price spike raises costs for businesses and families

"PSP believes more must be done to strengthen long-term energy security. The Government should accelerate the transition to electric goods vehicles by providing additional incentives for businesses...

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

© The Independent Singapore

// //