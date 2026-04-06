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Monday, April 6, 2026
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Malaysia
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Malaysia’s rental pressures force migrant worker to sleep on stairwell

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s rental crisis is showing stark signs as migrant workers resort to sleeping on stairwells of apartment complexes. Earning around RM1,500 (S$478) a month, many send two-thirds of their income back home, leaving little for rent—even for a single room. 

The sight has alarmed netizens, who warn that such conditions not only highlight deep affordability issues but could also drag down property values in affected areas. Others are worried that this trend may follow suit with other flats or apartment complexes.

The report came from a Facebook user claiming that the migrant worker was likely earning below Malaysia’s minimum wage and had resorted to sleeping on stairwells to avoid paying rent. 

Friends working at a nearby eatery reportedly provided him with hot meals, while he relied on the apartment compound’s restroom facilities for basic hygiene. The original poster adds that the migrant worker might have an arrangement with the building’s security guards in order for him to sleep there.

Social media users note that Malaysians abroad, despite facing challenges, are still able to rent small spaces. Some suggest migrant workers could share rooms to ease costs. Others argue that companies bringing in foreign labour should be responsible for providing accommodation and meals, with fines imposed if they fail to comply with regulations.

A user criticised this idea, claiming that the worker is not paying any taxes to the government while using public facilities offered to the people. Malaysia’s rental crisis is exposing deeper issues as migrant workers face low wages and long hours. 

Furthermore, there are suggestions that renting a single house with up to 20 other migrant workers could ease the burden of high rental costs. In fact, there are claims that certain Malaysian employers may already be adopting this practice, providing shared accommodation to reduce expenses.

While some argue that with similar pay abroad, they can still secure room and board, rental rates in Malaysia vary drastically—especially within Klang Valley. 

The debate raises a troubling question: Is this the new norm for Malaysians too, as rising costs and stagnant wages push more people toward precarious living conditions?

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