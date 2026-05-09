Malaysia’s proposed Parent Care Act raises questions about eldercare and financial pressures

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is considering a new law that would require children to care for their ageing parents, following growing concern over cases of elderly neglect and abandonment.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposed “Parent Care Act” would focus on “the responsibility of children in caring for their parents,” after reports of senior citizens being left in hospitals and care homes without proper support.

The proposal has sparked discussion because it touches on an issue many Malaysians view seriously. Across Asian societies, caring for ageing parents is often seen as both a moral duty and a cultural expectation shaped by family and religious values.

At the same time, the proposal also raises broader questions about how family responsibilities are changing alongside economic realities.

Many working adults today are managing rising living costs, housing commitments and childcare expenses while also supporting elderly parents. Longer life expectancy and Malaysia’s ageing population are expected to increase these pressures further in the coming years.

As a result, elderly care is becoming not only a family matter, but also a social and economic challenge.

Countries such as Singapore, China and India already have laws requiring children to support ageing parents. However, these laws are generally implemented alongside wider welfare measures, mediation systems or eldercare support frameworks.

Malaysia is still studying how such an approach could be adapted locally. Zahid noted, in a report shared by The Edge Malaysia, that “several countries have already implemented similar legislation, but Malaysia is still at the stage of discussion and review.”

The proposal also raises practical questions about implementation. For example, how would authorities determine whether a child has failed to provide reasonable support? How would cases involving financial hardship, estranged family relationships or caregiving limitations be handled?

These questions suggest that any future law would likely require clear guidelines and support mechanisms to ensure fair implementation.

Beyond legal obligations, the discussion reflects a larger shift taking place in Malaysian society. Traditional expectations around family care remain strong, but changing economic conditions and modern lifestyles are reshaping how families manage caregiving responsibilities.

Zahid said the proposal is important to ensure “family, religious and Eastern values continue to be preserved.” However, many observers also note that long-term elderly welfare will depend not only on family responsibility, but also on access to healthcare, retirement security, affordable care services and broader social support systems.

As Malaysia moves towards becoming an ageing society, the conversation surrounding the proposed Parent Care Act may ultimately reflect a wider effort to balance traditional values with modern social realities.