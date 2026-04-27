Malaysia PM wants proof of wrong doing after new corruption video surfaces

MALAYSIA: Days before a new anti-graft chief was appointed, a video clip containing bold claims against both Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his former political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador, went viral.

The video is believed to be an extract from a secretly recorded conversation that was released last year and was at the centre of a corruption scandal involving the Prime Minister’s Office and a former aide to Anwar, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The accusations in the video are made by a businesswoman identified as a proxy to Shamsul Iskandar, who was Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister from December 2022 to his resignation in November 2025. Her name, already a key prosecution witness in Shamsul’s upcoming corruption trial, is also widely publicised in local media and across several social media platforms.

The case is centred on accusations that a businessman, Albert Tei, had given Shamsul Iskandar RM630,000 (S$202,860) in gifts and cash. Tei made the headlines in 2024 as a whistleblower with several videos sent to the media regarding corruption scandals in Sabah.

In last week’s video, the woman is heard talking to Albert Tei.

She claimed that someone named “Anwar” instructed another person named “Farhash” to steal money to be sent to Africa. and that Farhash has been granted Turkish nationality.

With regards to the viral video, Anwar dismissed allegations that his former aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador, was instructed to steal money and hide it in Africa and urged the media to dismiss such accusations.

“There are all sorts of issues; no need to answer them. If they have reasons, they should provide proof. Do you entertain that? Do you entertain? If 1,000 people comment like that, do I have to answer all? If there is evidence, bring it forward,” he said.

The recent clip was also shared by PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who urged those named to respond.

Anwar’s response to earlier videos from Albert Tei was that the videos on the Sabah mining scandal alone did not constitute sufficient evidence.

Tei told a local news portal that the clip recently released was part of a recording he made on Nov 21 last year.